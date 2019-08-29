Brighton Jones Trimmed Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $185.51. About 6.12 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK WILL BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DATA CENTER AT SWEETWATER INDUSTRIAL PARK IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $24.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.97. About 1.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,843 are owned by Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 17,363 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.09% or 8,597 shares. 4,274 were reported by Choate Invest. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 259,965 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 73,679 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,400 were reported by Lockheed Martin Invest Management. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Cap Lc holds 3.94% or 4,582 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,809 were accumulated by Albion Financial Group Ut.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,256 shares to 30,706 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

