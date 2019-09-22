Brighton Jones Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 80,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 214,363 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46M, down from 295,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 84,928 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81M, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sfe Counsel invested in 2,190 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.01% or 239 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.25% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 410,429 shares. American Research & Mgmt accumulated 1,362 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 7,024 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Intact Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 38,100 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd reported 2.41% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 83,666 shares. 717,570 are held by Ci Invests.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 322,213 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $127.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 751,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Industrial Drying System Promises to Save Water and Reduce Energy Use by 65 Percent – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sempra Energy Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) embarks on EU court battle over 13-bn-euro tax bill – Live Trading News” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Llp owns 79,643 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Trustco Bankshares N Y reported 2.56% stake. Sit Inv Assocs Inc reported 1.62% stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 9.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. Mariner Lc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.37% or 6,666 shares. Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 4.7% or 48,509 shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 359,570 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc holds 93,822 shares. 57,049 are owned by Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Old Point Tru Fincl Svcs N A has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 8.36% or 93,726 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 1.34% or 16,562 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,915 shares to 27,552 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 6,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,674 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).