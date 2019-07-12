Brighton Jones Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $4.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Market Value Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 3.49M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.57. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,651 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lau Associate Lc owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 766 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 1,321 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communications holds 0.02% or 411 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co stated it has 2.28 million shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Limited Liability Co owns 128,205 shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. 3 were reported by Live Your Vision Lc. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn holds 7,233 shares. Moreover, At Bancorporation has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Mgmt Com has invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland Mngmt reported 18,428 shares stake. Garrison Bradford Associate invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 770 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 13,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Missouri-based Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.08% or 156,492 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,225 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 21,372 shares. Mai Management holds 0.39% or 134,197 shares. Moreover, Choate Inv Advisors has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Community Natl Bank Na invested in 0.2% or 17,300 shares. Beacon Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 24,101 shares. Citadel Ltd Co owns 651,645 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 9,700 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.05B for 11.41 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,000 shares to 127,841 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).