Brighton Jones Raised Its Holding in Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by $889,146; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Position in Central Securities (CET) by $2.06 Million

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $252.65. About 989,859 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 7,516 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 13,015 shares. 13,900 were reported by City Of London Management Com Ltd. Raymond James & Associates holds 412,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 352,344 shares. Diversified Com holds 13,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,354 are held by Twin Focus Cap Prns Limited Liability Company. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.44% or 359,919 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Inc accumulated 31,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 8,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 157,703 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 32,739 shares. Moreover, Jbf Cap has 0.14% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 38,166 shares to 44,859 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 112,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 56,547 shares to 4,322 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

