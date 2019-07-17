Brighton Jones Position in T (TMUS) Upped as Share Price Rose; Van Eck Associates Has Cut Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Stock Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 29,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 5.08M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 5.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, down from 12.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 17.35 million shares traded or 23.82% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,224 shares to 27,415 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) by 75,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 40,750 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Inc invested in 617,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management LP invested 0.45% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Covington reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 114 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.54M shares. 21,417 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Marathon invested in 196,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 64,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc has 33,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10.84M were accumulated by State Street.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares to 91,203 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 13,215 shares. 7,400 are owned by Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.30 million shares. Amp holds 0.09% or 219,575 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech owns 6,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Halcyon Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 168,855 shares. Finance Svcs accumulated 48 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amer Intl holds 51,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtnrs reported 5.91% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 98,226 are held by Channing Limited Liability Corporation. Creative Planning holds 4,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 686,112 shares.