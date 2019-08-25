Brighton Jones Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Upped by $461,895 as Valuation Declined; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $312,200 as Valuation Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 46,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.31 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,203 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 17,958 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mngmt invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 5.36M shares in its portfolio. 80,272 are held by One Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Personal Cap Advsr Corp stated it has 50,865 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 51,479 shares stake. The California-based Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6.25M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited holds 187,041 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited reported 534,656 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares to 14,818 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 226,468 shares. 25,705 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 213,331 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 160,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assoc Incorporated reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 641,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc reported 66,997 shares stake. Prudential owns 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 18,988 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 6.02 million shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 143,425 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 2,000 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 88,030 shares in its portfolio.

