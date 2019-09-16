Brighton Jones Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Deere & Co (Put) (DE) Stake by $5.78 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (DE) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 156,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 593,208 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25M, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 7.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel holds 2.56% or 1.01M shares. City Holdings reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.37% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 43,698 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 50,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Management accumulated 5,245 shares. Scotia owns 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23,987 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 578,800 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.14M shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 6.67 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Inc has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mason Street Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,209 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 195,183 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 79,994 shares to 272,562 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XPH) by 25,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,676 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Co holds 0.83% or 83,033 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc holds 2.52% or 139,397 shares. Filament Limited Liability Company owns 40,837 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 59,175 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Co reported 8,365 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 88,282 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Financial has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc owns 2.95 million shares. Kopp Advisors Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Limited holds 5.93% or 5.23M shares. Mackenzie Finance invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Invest Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability invested 5.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 909 shares to 75,986 shares, valued at $143.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,689 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

