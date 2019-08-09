Brighton Jones Lifted Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Sentiment Is 1.12

Brighton Jones Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 398.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 6,869 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 8,592 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 1,723 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $57.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 1.99M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 101 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 90 sold and reduced their positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 137.64 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) stake by 2,231 shares to 150,536 valued at $25.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) stake by 5,930 shares and now owns 310,578 shares. Docusign Inc was reduced too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 11.14% above currents $131.59 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Mgmt stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 20,839 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 772 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,900 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd. Raymond James invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.79% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 652,285 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Telos Mngmt holds 21,673 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vigilant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares. Addenda Cap holds 41,695 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Llc holds 1.24 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $721.47 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

The stock increased 11.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 10.65 million shares traded or 116.86% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network