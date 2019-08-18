Brighton Jones Lifted Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding by $838,018 as Market Valuation Rose; Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Raised Position

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 19.67M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares to 440,118 shares, valued at $51.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 2.95M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated accumulated 13.17 million shares. Castleark Limited Liability stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 75,000 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.03% or 26,956 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Co owns 13,091 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Comerica Savings Bank reported 24,420 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 423,330 shares. 2.60 million are held by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Macquarie Limited accumulated 367,549 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Citigroup Inc reported 513,327 shares stake.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.