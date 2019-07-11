Brighton Jones Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $461,895; 1 Analysts Bullish Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Brighton Jones Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 23.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 8,715 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 46,322 shares with $2.50M value, up from 37,607 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $244.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 3.30M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc, a California-based fund reported 5.50 million shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,967 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Co reported 5,811 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 211,992 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 14,239 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 60,656 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 105,950 were reported by Tradition Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Jacobs & Ca holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 228,583 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 18,487 shares. 152,856 are owned by Girard Prtn Limited. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 56,328 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited holds 14,486 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Whitnell & Comm holds 28,008 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) stake by 12,986 shares to 39,457 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 2,327 shares and now owns 108,251 shares. Docusign Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Lc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4.69 million shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,108 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.11% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Marathon Cap Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 23,225 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 855,808 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 6,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 913,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 35,218 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 10,325 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorp And. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.14 million shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH