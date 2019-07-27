Brighton Jones Increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake By $416,361; Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1.37 million shares as Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH)’s stock rose 20.89%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 12.47M shares with $395.25 million value, down from 13.85M last quarter. Dish Network Corp Cl A now has $18.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89M shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED

Brighton Jones Llc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 24.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 3,751 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 18,838 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 15,087 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $260.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 558,769 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 40,569 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 34,103 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 14.49 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 4.38M shares. Grp Inc invested in 60,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 78,453 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 42,690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 109,377 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 3,332 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dodge Cox has 28.37 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 15,000 shares worth $444,000 on Monday, January 28. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 88,134 shares to 15.36 million valued at $648.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 130,006 shares and now owns 4.72M shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 2,327 shares to 108,251 valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) stake by 15,895 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.