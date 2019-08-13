Brighton Jones Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $693,504; Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.17 Million; Stock Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 30,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 1.49 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 94,143 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, down from 102,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $248.05. About 615,734 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.89 million were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk). Ajo LP holds 533,931 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept holds 0.12% or 3,400 shares. Finance Advisory Serv reported 10,375 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc owns 94,195 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 35,000 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 71,173 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,968 shares. 2,604 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Kbc Nv reported 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Btim owns 1.15M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A reported 0.61% stake. Convergence Investment Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 3,238 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.49M shares. 30,548 were accumulated by Cleararc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication has 0.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,462 shares. Ifrah Services stated it has 5,373 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 2.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.61% or 474,683 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Incorporated owns 79,884 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors owns 5,318 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,369 shares stake. Focused Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 480,500 shares. Cetera Lc owns 14,116 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Founders Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T holds 0.78% or 176,570 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Company reported 519,556 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,508 shares to 38,644 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).