Brighton Jones Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $675,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 18,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 537,544 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.38M, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 123,503 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Arga Inv Mgmt LP reported 0.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Invsts Services reported 147,359 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Mngmt Ltd holds 1.96% or 104,545 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Company has invested 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Ltd Company holds 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 504,910 shares. 4,820 are held by Phocas Finance. Barton Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 28,127 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 19,432 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Management Gru reported 6,775 shares stake. Rbf Cap Ltd Company reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Limited Liability Co accumulated 520,136 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 0.18% or 44,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 116,700 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 232,827 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc, California-based fund reported 126,745 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.09% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 374,249 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,233 shares. State Street reported 391.61M shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru Company reported 12,266 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.77 million shares. Arlington Value Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 32,458 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).