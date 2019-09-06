Brighton Jones Holds Holding in Intel (INTC); Clark Capital Management Group Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Decreased as Shares Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,838 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 3.74M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 55,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 241,463 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 297,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 1.64 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.58 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. had bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600 on Friday, August 30. $35,700 worth of stock was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 736,973 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $52.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

