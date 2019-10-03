Brighton Jones Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Increased by $2.31 Million; Harbourvest Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) as Market Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 589,337 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 84,928 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81 million, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has 24,329 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 500 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 573,621 shares. United Kingdom-based Herald Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.16% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock owns 2.67M shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Alyeska Investment Gp Lp reported 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0% or 650,506 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 79,259 shares. One Trading LP reported 119,189 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 168,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow LP holds 233,846 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. 432,787 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 5.41% or 39,864 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles holds 4.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,331 shares. Milestone Grp invested in 15,495 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Hexavest has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Allen Inv Lc has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California State Teachers Retirement invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 68,457 were reported by Blackhill Cap. Horrell Management has 2,359 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 16,737 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).