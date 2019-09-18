Brighton Jones Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $597,905 as Market Value Declined

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89M, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, down from 168,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington holds 246,337 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 185,825 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 5,700 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 3.31M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 436,478 shares. Philadelphia has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridges Mngmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,090 shares. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Co Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt Gru invested in 13,156 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation owns 3.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 249,092 shares. Sonata Capital Grp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 197,900 were accumulated by Intact Mgmt Inc. Heathbridge Capital accumulated 538,575 shares. M Kraus & holds 4.42% or 145,056 shares in its portfolio.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 60,304 shares to 435,646 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (TLH) by 40,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares to 84,928 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).