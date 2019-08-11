Brighton Jones Has Upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $805,071; Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Brighton Jones Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 7,971 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 33,461 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 25,490 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $350.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 465.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 111,955 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 136,000 shares with $12.02 million value, up from 24,045 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Evercore upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 18.46% above currents $109.74 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) stake by 15,895 shares to 1.17M valued at $26.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 2,327 shares and now owns 108,251 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) was reduced too.