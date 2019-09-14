Brighton Jones Has Upped Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Position; Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined While First Quadrant LP Increased by $385,710 Its Stake

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 92.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, up from 4,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 193,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,459 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 7,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,543 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 26,051 shares to 40,745 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc by 48,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,784 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

