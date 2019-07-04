Brighton Jones Has Raised Terex New (TEX) Position; Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered By $379,780 Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,585 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 21,260 shares with $1.45M value, down from 26,845 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $17.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.07M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Brighton Jones Llc increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 76.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 34,470 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 7.67%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 79,491 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 45,021 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 806,779 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) stake by 10,355 shares to 239,858 valued at $37.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 82,476 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ASV Holdings, Inc. Signs Definitive Merger Agreement With Yanmar Holdings – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 19,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 50 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 34 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Delta Asset Management Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 400 shares. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,932 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma reported 35,939 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0% or 723 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank holds 849 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 10 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 200 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 9,405 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. $12,736 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, May 10. $243 worth of stock was bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, May 10.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 11,544 shares to 73,575 valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 23,731 shares and now owns 88,452 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 809,165 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 55 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barometer Capital Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP reported 935,173 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1.02% or 39,188 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt stated it has 15.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 15,369 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 0.3% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125,110 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Trust Advsrs reported 6,940 shares. 1.04M are held by Rare Infra Ltd.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Happy Fourth! Is U.S. Energy Independence On Its Way? – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Train 2 achieves first LNG – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Natural Gas – LNG Is Making A Difference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.