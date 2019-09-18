Brighton Jones Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $3.24 Million; Shorts at Natural Health Trends – Commn Stock (NHTC) Lowered By 6.39%

Brighton Jones Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 24,370 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 561,914 shares with $75.25 million value, up from 537,544 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 1.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Natural Health Trends Corp – Commn Stock (NASDAQ:NHTC) had a decrease of 6.39% in short interest. NHTC’s SI was 1.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.39% from 2.11 million shares previously. With 160,200 avg volume, 12 days are for Natural Health Trends Corp – Commn Stock (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s short sellers to cover NHTC’s short positions. The SI to Natural Health Trends Corp – Commn Stock’s float is 27.07%. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is down 67.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NHTC News: 28/03/2018 – ORGANIC & NATURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION SUBMITS PETITION TO FDA FOR VITAMIN D, PRETERM BIRTH HEALTH CLAIM; 28/03/2018 PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Welln; 17/05/2018 – Abattis Signs Agreement with Cannamedix to Support the Development and Commercialization of CBD-infused Natural Health Products; 13/04/2018 – Notice of Shareholder Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement, and Settlement Hearing; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 17/04/2018 – Health Canada Grants Atrantil A Natural Health Product Number; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 28/03/2018 – PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Wellness Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 13,012 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Wright Inc reported 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rench Wealth Management reported 51,655 shares stake. Pure owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,244 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 31,212 shares. Girard Ptnrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 123,439 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.66% or 111,184 shares. Central Bancorp has 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barbara Oil owns 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares. Haverford Tru reported 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Mngmt reported 254,200 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors invested in 3.93% or 184,605 shares. 20,031 are owned by Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Company. Janney Lc has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stellar Capital Limited Liability Company has 42,610 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) stake by 59,815 shares to 4,773 valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 56,547 shares and now owns 4,322 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.16% above currents $137.12 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.