Brighton Jones Has Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Sentiment Is 1.68

Brighton Jones Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 23.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 8,715 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 46,322 shares with $2.50M value, up from 37,607 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $219.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 69 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold their stakes in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The hedge funds in our database now have: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $1.41 million for 161.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $911.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 395.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 125,225 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT FROM JULY 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DISTRICT COURT PROVIDED A SCHEDULE FOR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT WITH A JURY TRIAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) stake by 12,986 shares to 39,457 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Docusign Inc stake by 16,199 shares and now owns 31,533 shares. Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

