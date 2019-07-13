Brighton Jones Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Its Kellogg Co (K) Position as Market Value Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,776 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38M, down from 831,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.38M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 75,763 shares to 612,582 shares, valued at $78.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares to 5,718 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 6,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

