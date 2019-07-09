Brighton Jones Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Trigran Investments Decreased Gentherm (THRM) Position by $1.09 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 162,910 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares to 52,167 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.83 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

