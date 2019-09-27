Brighton Jones Has Lifted Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosted Its Holding

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 10.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 84,928 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81M, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 19.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04M shares to 6.45M shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,600 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Big Can This $8 Billion-Plus Diabetes Drug Class Get? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo Grp accumulated 0.04% or 5,205 shares. Ci Invs owns 2.88M shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 384,334 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). holds 1.82% or 10.43M shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Concorde Asset Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity Asset Management invested in 0.62% or 16,004 shares. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 17,217 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 995,460 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel has invested 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Texas-based Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 1.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dt Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 111,779 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 56,547 shares to 4,322 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stop Worrying About the TV Streaming War and Buy The Trade Desk – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches new Echos, Studio, and Buds – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.