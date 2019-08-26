Brighton Jones Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake by $693,504 as Valuation Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 144,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14 million, down from 146,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 30,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares to 91,203 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU) by 25,361 shares to 195,050 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT).

