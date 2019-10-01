Brighton Jones Has Increased Its T (TMUS) Stake by $733,636; Brandywine Trust Company Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $470,000; Market Value Rose

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 116,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, up from 106,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 2.33 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 102,692 shares. Colorado-based Amg Bancorp has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 946,688 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 91,897 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,462 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 22,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 69,890 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Limited Co reported 14,297 shares. Westwood Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 43,040 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 372,637 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 9,470 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Los Angeles Cap Equity invested in 0.02% or 55,725 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtnrs LP has 0.71% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,039 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Can Elliott Management Really Boost AT&Tâ€™s Share Price? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprint Stock Isn’t Worth a Gamble for the T-Mobile Merger – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Game On (Your Phone): T-Mobile and Microsoft Team Up on Project xCloud Game Streaming – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 909 shares to 75,986 shares, valued at $143.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 6,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,674 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,552 shares. Proshare Ltd Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 22,200 shares. Keystone Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 111,588 shares. Schafer Cullen Management reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hrt Finance invested in 0.21% or 71,809 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.30 million shares. Prentiss Smith reported 12,016 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 179,901 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0.08% or 8,793 shares. 11,363 were reported by Smith Moore. Woodstock has 10,669 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brandywine Tru holds 10.29% or 307,974 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 75,012 shares.