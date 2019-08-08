Brighton Jones Has Increased Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Boosted Insulet (PODD) Position by $2.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 21,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 129,239 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 108,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 277,281 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 482,084 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 18,637 shares to 363,167 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,200 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 10,188 shares. Banbury Prns, North Carolina-based fund reported 242,399 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 52,745 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Division. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 7,400 shares. Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 6,811 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 8,217 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 184,917 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Osterweis Mgmt stated it has 0.46% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Swiss Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Com invested in 181,222 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

