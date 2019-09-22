Brighton Jones Has Decreased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $969,474 as Market Value Rose; Menlo Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.43 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 33,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares to 46,740 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Fincl Capital holds 21,355 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Management Llc holds 3.01M shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Company stated it has 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,238 shares. 28,130 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. 32,948 are held by Excalibur Corporation. Consulate has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 37,151 shares. Tortoise Invest invested in 5,197 shares. Chemung Canal stated it has 57,656 shares. Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 5.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whitnell reported 8,314 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 6,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 14,722 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Financial Ser invested in 18,804 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.08% or 172,757 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 27,281 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 25,324 shares. First Amer Bankshares stated it has 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 18,230 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 8.15M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetta Fincl Services holds 0.75% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Department has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 157,397 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3,730 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Gp Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 587 shares. Sit Associate holds 134,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc stated it has 4.38 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.