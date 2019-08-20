Brighton Jones Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $515,188; BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CO COMMON SHARES CA (BBRRF) Sellers Decreased By 78.64% Their Shorts

BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CO COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BBRRF) had a decrease of 78.64% in short interest. BBRRF’s SI was 2,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.64% from 10,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.201. About 39,577 shares traded. Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:BBRRF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 91,203 shares with $6.78 million value, down from 98,165 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER

Brighton Jones Llc increased Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) stake by 2,996 shares to 15,381 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 337 shares and now owns 1,620 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Investment Mgmt Llc holds 3.87% or 70,436 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 320,981 shares. 37,471 were reported by Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. First Natl Tru holds 0.02% or 2,756 shares. 4,433 were reported by Marathon Capital. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1.8% or 90,711 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0.01% or 154,803 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 307,653 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspen Invest Incorporated reported 8,811 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sageworth Company has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,806 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Citizens And Northern Corporation has 1.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 34,120 shares.

Blueberries Medical Corp. engages in the growth, cultivation, development, production, and supply of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Latin America. The company has market cap of $21.57 million. The firm offers medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products. It currently has negative earnings.