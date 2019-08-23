Brighton Jones Has Boosted Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $416,361; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Its Stake

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 1.72M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08M, up from 168,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 657,347 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 899,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 68,971 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested in 21,496 shares or 0.85% of the stock. The Colorado-based Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Inv Advisory holds 3,210 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 378,847 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Contour Asset Ltd Com reported 509,156 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc invested in 14,451 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp reported 0.18% stake. Srb Corp reported 6,362 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Waddell And Reed. Frontier Inv Mngmt Communication reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian reported 1,073 shares stake. First Long Island Limited Liability reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Personal Advsrs holds 424,283 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares to 76,895 shares, valued at $136.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,533 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Group holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 1.43 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 355,258 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). First Interstate Bancorp reported 0% stake. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 314,085 shares stake. Management Of Virginia Lc holds 0.82% or 290,610 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 191,458 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 261,807 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0% or 40,815 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 15.76M shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Us Natl Bank De reported 0% stake. Principal Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).