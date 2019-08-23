Brighton Jones Has Boosted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $398,030 as Market Valuation Declined; Addison Capital Company Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,838 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 36,583 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 205,940 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sonata has 10,848 shares. Profit Limited Co accumulated 4,911 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 1.14M shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10,923 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carlson Cap Mgmt owns 4,224 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fire Grp Inc Incorporated reported 40,000 shares stake. Enterprise Financial Service Corp accumulated 26,008 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc stated it has 56,400 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,251 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

