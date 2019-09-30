Brighton Jones Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Market Value Rose; Perceptive Advisors Maintains Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 3.89 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 265,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 4.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339.73M, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 571,898 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares to 84,928 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.48 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

