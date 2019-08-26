Brighton Jones Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.47 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,864 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 1.1% or 1,223 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 12,980 shares. Sphera Funds Limited stated it has 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 14,000 were reported by Jbf Capital. 8,564 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass Inc. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,571 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested in 1,631 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter stated it has 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Ltd Com reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger Assoc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Cap Ri owns 12,820 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,651 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).