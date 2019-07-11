Brighton Jones Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Position by $55.58 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.87M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $2027.93. About 2.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,256 shares to 30,706 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.02 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..