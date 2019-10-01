Brighton Jones Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Lendingtree (TREE)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Lendingtree Inc (TREE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 106 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and decreased holdings in Lendingtree Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.82 million shares, down from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lendingtree Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 51 New Position: 55.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 75,986 shares with $143.89 million value, down from 76,895 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $859.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.71. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 126.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 123.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 7.27% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 55,035 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owns 334,988 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 2.27% invested in the company for 7,242 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.82% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,949 shares.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $305.03. About 29,934 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.74% above currents $1737.71 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.44 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brighton Jones Llc increased Docusign Inc stake by 15,207 shares to 46,740 valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,153 shares and now owns 4,235 shares. Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.