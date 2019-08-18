Brighton Jones Cut Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $515,188; Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $9.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bancorporation accumulated 12,909 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Ser invested in 1.47% or 64,831 shares. 42,450 were accumulated by B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 292,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal And General Pcl holds 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7.92 million shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winfield Associate owns 3,255 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regions stated it has 82,251 shares. Bb&T accumulated 329,923 shares. Grp Incorporated accumulated 586,925 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.28% or 76,594 shares. Sageworth has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fulton State Bank Na reported 9,516 shares stake.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,752 shares to 27,063 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 34,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,013 shares to 604,253 shares, valued at $42.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 82,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Gp Incorporated stated it has 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has 165,348 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Verus Fincl Prns reported 4,290 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 885,394 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,027 shares. 92,789 were reported by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Northeast Inv Management reported 2.5% stake. Seabridge Invest Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46,550 shares. Focused Limited holds 1.18M shares or 6.1% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 305,445 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,025 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability has 42,374 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

