Brighton Jones Cut Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.47 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Held by Advisors Preferred Llc

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,938 shares to 10,409 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Registered Advisor owns 3,351 shares. Bristol John W Inc has 3.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 74,791 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 1.23% or 15,405 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 296,198 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,616 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 40,079 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc owns 17,625 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dsc Limited Partnership holds 327 shares. Barton Mngmt reported 46,416 shares. Madrona Fincl Service Limited Co owns 198 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York holds 0.21% or 647 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company invested in 189 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 449 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mengis Cap holds 2% or 60,544 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest stated it has 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Financial Strategies stated it has 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Global Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 3,385 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability reported 5,097 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.73M shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 30,000 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Family Firm holds 0.08% or 3,742 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.93% or 79,919 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.96% or 535,036 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 23,118 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability owns 3,454 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 652,125 shares.