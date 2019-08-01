Brighton Jones Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $515,188; Share Price Rose; Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Holding Has Upped by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 5.52M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $224.73. About 607,781 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 134,042 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 15,000 were reported by Trb Advsr Limited Partnership. Fruth Inv accumulated 88,299 shares. Capital Wealth Planning has 0.96% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,655 shares. 1,810 were reported by Vestor Ltd. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 306 were reported by Financial Management. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% or 91,203 shares. Boys Arnold Com Inc holds 6,017 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,456 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 49,966 shares. Ithaka Gru Ltd Com holds 3,600 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,586 shares. 3,500 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 60,318 shares to 64,588 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Another trade for 73,242 shares valued at $5.01M was sold by Varma Vivek C.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Good Short Term, Great Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. 7,500 shares valued at $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares to 295,414 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,895 shares, and cut its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd holds 30,754 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,102 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 2,436 shares. Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marco Investment Management Llc invested in 1,750 shares. Trust Advsrs owns 3,275 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Inc Ma has 0.68% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 21,065 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Company has 2.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bluestein R H And reported 170,989 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Manhattan Company owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 249 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust reported 7,134 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.