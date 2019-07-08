Brighton Jones Continues to Hold Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW); As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $16.73 Million Its Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $292.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 321.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 2,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 2.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital owns 17,819 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 120,076 were reported by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Moreover, Strategic Ltd has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,500 shares. Van Eck Associates invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,340 were reported by Smith Moore &. Curbstone Mngmt reported 4,202 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 172,382 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 11,863 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 2.69M shares stake. Sol Capital Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,200 shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.45% or 8,615 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.11% or 17,570 shares. Asset accumulated 7,911 shares. Dorsey Whitney holds 8,348 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 560,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $30.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.