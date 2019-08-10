Brighton Jones Boosted T (TMUS) Position; 4 Analysts Covering Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Brighton Jones Llc increased T (TMUS) stake by 38.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 29,776 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 106,520 shares with $7.36M value, up from 76,744 last quarter. T now has $67.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.42M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has 23,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% stake. 2.65M were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Pitcairn holds 7,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has 179,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fort L P holds 5,286 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 180,749 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paloma Management Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 21,059 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0.09% or 37,498 shares. Profund Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,639 shares. Tcw Gp Inc accumulated 37,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 1,621 shares to 31,467 valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 82,476 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James.