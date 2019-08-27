Brighton Jones Boosted Nike (NKE) Holding; MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (MONOY) Shorts Up By 102.78%

MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) had an increase of 102.78% in short interest. MONOY’s SI was 7,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 102.78% from 3,600 shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s short sellers to cover MONOY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 7,192 shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 36.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 8,256 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 30,706 shares with $2.59M value, up from 22,450 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $128.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. It offers products in various categories, such as health and safety protection equipment/signs; office tapes and cleaning supplies; logistics and packing goods; cutting tools; abrasive materials; measurement and surveying equipment; work, electric, and pneumatic tools; and spray oil, grease, adhesion, and repair welding supplies. It has a 69.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pneumatic and hydraulic equipment, and hoses; bearings, machine parts, and casters; electrical materials, control equipment, and ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; pump, piping, and water circulation equipment, as well as electrical installation services; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive and truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical and nursing care products.

