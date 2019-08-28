Brighton Jones Boosted Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake; Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) Sentiment Is 1

Brighton Jones Llc increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 321.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 7,938 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 10,409 shares with $1.14M value, up from 2,471 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $82.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.98 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and trimmed stakes in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) stake by 15,895 shares to 1.17M valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) stake by 5,930 shares and now owns 310,578 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs accumulated 8,101 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 91,179 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,955 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability owns 1,975 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,050 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,540 shares. Pitcairn Co accumulated 0.11% or 8,921 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 8,990 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.22% or 304,322 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Violich reported 13,583 shares stake. Main Street Rech Lc holds 0.09% or 2,700 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 11.41% above currents $106.04 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $584.61 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More recent MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Tax Free 5.30% Yield Is Still Best In Breed – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Another Great Opportunity In A Municipal CEF – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Muni CEF Update Part II – Best And Worst Muni CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 40,750 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 37,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,625 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,077 shares.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 109,274 shares traded or 117.75% up from the average. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.