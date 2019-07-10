Brighton Jones Boosted Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding By $865,242; Eclipse Resources (ECR) Sellers Increased By 5.97% Their Shorts

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) had an increase of 5.97% in short interest. ECR’s SI was 11.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.97% from 10.92 million shares previously. With 618,800 avg volume, 19 days are for Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)’s short sellers to cover ECR’s short positions. The SI to Eclipse Resources Corporation’s float is 9.21%. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ECR News: 28/03/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP: FILES / REGISTERS; 26/03/2018 – Eclipse Resources Announces Strategic and Fincl Review Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Eclipse Resources Bd Initiated Process to Evaluate and Consider Range of Potential Strategic, Operational and Fincl Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: ECR FILES FOR 37.8M SHR SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 26/03/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES SEES 1Q OUTPUT ABOVE GUIDANCE RANGE MIDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 315.2 MCFE/D; 02/05/2018 – Eclipse Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Eclipse Resources Sees About $250 M in Estimated Capital Expenditures for 2018

Brighton Jones Llc increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 321.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 7,938 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 10,409 shares with $1.14M value, up from 2,471 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $82.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 3.09 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Patten And Patten Tn invested in 29,809 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Com reported 3,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bamco Inc accumulated 175,845 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shellback Limited Partnership has 0.77% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 59,000 shares. Central Commercial Bank Tru holds 11,806 shares. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 14,025 shares. Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Georgia-based Marco Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 1.94% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bokf Na reported 0.17% stake. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rockland Trust has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,188 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 26 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $. The firm owns interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an acreage position approximating 199,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.