Brighton Jones Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Last Week

Brighton Jones Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 36.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc acquired 8,256 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 30,706 shares with $2.59M value, up from 22,450 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $124.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 1.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 24 report. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, May 17 report. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,514 shares to 76,895 valued at $136.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) stake by 2,231 shares and now owns 150,536 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity. Another trade for 351 shares valued at $30,003 was made by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, February 15.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 76,143 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B