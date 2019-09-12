Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) Is At $27.04 Formed Wedge; Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Enpro Industries (NPO) Holding

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) formed wedge up with $29.47 target or 9.00% above today’s $27.04 share price. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1,204 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 6,925 shares as Enpro Industries Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 2.42%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 63,605 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 56,680 last quarter. Enpro Industries Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 15,075 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 27,475 shares to 81,273 valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 67,150 shares and now owns 163,310 shares. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was reduced too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. The insider Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981. 1,700 shares were bought by Bower Steven R., worth $108,666.

