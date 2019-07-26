Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHFAP) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|26
|0.58
|N/A
|1.63
|16.40
|Prudential plc
|42
|0.00
|N/A
|3.04
|13.80
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc. Prudential plc has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prudential plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prudential plc
|0.00%
|18.6%
|0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Comparatively, Prudential plc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.91%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.92%
|Prudential plc
|-3%
|-5.58%
|5.98%
|0.57%
|-18.86%
|18.69%
For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Prudential plc.
Summary
Prudential plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.
