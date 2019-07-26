Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHFAP) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. 26 0.58 N/A 1.63 16.40 Prudential plc 42 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc. Prudential plc has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prudential plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Prudential plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Comparatively, Prudential plc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.91% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% 7.92% Prudential plc -3% -5.58% 5.98% 0.57% -18.86% 18.69%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Prudential plc.

Summary

Prudential plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.