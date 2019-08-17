Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHFAP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Life Insurance company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.60%
|32.00%
|0.89%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|N/A
|27
|16.72
|Industry Average
|1.18B
|13.73B
|14.59
Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.04
The rivals have a potential upside of 53.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.89%
|3.06%
|2.6%
|0%
|0%
|10.06%
|Industry Average
|2.66%
|8.46%
|5.67%
|10.45%
|19.06%
|19.59%
For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Brighthouse Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Brighthouse Financial Inc.
