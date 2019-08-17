Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHFAP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Life Insurance company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. N/A 27 16.72 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.89% 3.06% 2.6% 0% 0% 10.06% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Brighthouse Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Brighthouse Financial Inc.