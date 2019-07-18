Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) EPS Estimated At $2.26; Comerica (CMA) Sellers Increased By 9.19% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.26 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.99 EPS change or 77.95% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. BHF’s profit would be $261.74M giving it 4.14 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 14.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 171,671 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 22.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss $67M; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Adj EPS $2.36; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – EFFECTIVE MARCH 28, 2018, IT WILL LAUNCH ITS OFFER TO EXCHANGE ITS OLD NOTES FOR ITS NEW NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINL 1Q ADJ. EPS $2.36, EST. $2.04; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s rates MetLife’s preferred stock at Baa2(hyb); stable outlook; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) had an increase of 9.19% in short interest. CMA’s SI was 3.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.19% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 2.13 million avg volume, 1 days are for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s short sellers to cover CMA’s short positions. The SI to Comerica Incorporated’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 541,041 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.78 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Among 6 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Comerica had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. DA Davidson maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $240,364 activity. The insider Guilfoile Peter William sold 2,922 shares worth $240,364.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comerica, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: UNB,GWB,BAC,CMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 133,946 shares. Principal Gp Inc reported 389,837 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.43% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 248,050 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 38,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 4,863 shares. 261 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd accumulated 889,184 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 76,238 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 82,782 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 21,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 161,137 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Among 2 analysts covering Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brighthouse Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup downgraded the shares of BHF in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Sell” rating.