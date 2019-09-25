Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.40% 0.10% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. N/A 38 27.28 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.00 2.08

$22 is the consensus price target of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with a potential downside of -44.96%. The potential upside of the rivals is 37.55%. Given Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Brighthouse Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.