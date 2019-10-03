Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) Analysts See $2.26 EPS; Plancorp Boosted Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake By $367,668

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.26 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.35% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. BHF’s profit would be $251.80 million giving it 4.03 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $2.56 EPS previously, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -11.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 261,643 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 8.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws BrightHouse Group Rating At Issuer Request; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – EFFECTIVE MARCH 28, 2018, IT WILL LAUNCH ITS OFFER TO EXCHANGE ITS OLD NOTES FOR ITS NEW NOTES; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s rates MetLife’s preferred stock at Baa2(hyb); stable outlook; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL LAUNCHES DEBT EXCHANGE OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Brighthouse Financial; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,815 MLN VS $965 MLN; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

Plancorp Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 13,131 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Plancorp Llc holds 26,262 shares with $745,000 value, up from 13,131 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.93M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Plancorp Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,602 shares to 13,605 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,295 shares and now owns 12,548 shares. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com published: "Williams to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 30; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Oct. 31 – Business Wire" on October 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 26.13% above currents $23.31 stock price. Williams Companies had 10 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Raymond James Financial reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 408,075 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 3.13M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 18,034 shares. Arbor Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 10,001 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 38,608 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 646 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) owns 500 shares. Motco reported 766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 180,593 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Company reported 16,161 shares. 574,532 are held by Spirit Of America Corp Ny. Valueworks Limited Com owns 48,516 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.